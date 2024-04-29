Transport Minister inducted as fellow in Supply Chain Management

General News of Monday, 29 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Minister of Transport, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, was honored by the Chartered Institute of Supply Chain Management (CISCM) as a Fellow in Integrated Supply Chain Management for his exceptional leadership in the Ministry since 2017.



The induction ceremony, held in Accra, recognized Asiamah's dedication to advancing the transport sector through strategic management practices and technological innovation.



The CISCM praised Asiamah for his remarkable performance, particularly in implementing structural reforms and leveraging technology to drive economic impact.



His induction as a Fellow highlights his commitment to developing Ghana's transport sector through innovative initiatives and effective management strategies.



During the ceremony, Asiamah was commended for his significant contributions to Ghana's maritime, aviation, and road transport sectors. Under his leadership, key infrastructure projects such as the Tema Port's dedicated container terminal and the transformation of the Takoradi Port were completed and operationalized.



Asiamah's tenure also saw the implementation of innovative initiatives such as the paperless port system, drone deployment for enhanced security, and electronic data interchange messaging for real-time cargo information sharing.



These measures have greatly improved operational efficiency and reduced vessel turnaround times at major ports.



Expressing gratitude for the recognition, Asiamah reiterated his commitment to ensuring efficient service delivery and sustainable growth in Ghana's transport sub-sectors.



His induction as a Fellow in Integrated Supply Chain Management underscores his dedication to advancing the transport sector's development and promoting best practices in supply chain management.