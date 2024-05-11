Transport Minister sues law Platform editor for defamation

General News of Saturday, 11 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Transport Minister Kwaku Ofori Asiamah has filed a lawsuit against Jonathan Owusu Asare, the Lead Editor of the Law Platform, for defamation. The legal action follows the publication of an online article on May 7, 2024, in which Owusu Asare alleged that the Minister and his wife were involved in 'land grabbing' with the aid of state security personnel.



According to the article, the Transport Minister and his wife were reportedly scheduled to appear in court on May 9, 2024, for unlawfully entering and trespassing on land situated in the Tse Addo residential enclave. The publication portrayed the Minister as engaging in criminal behavior and abusing his position in office.



In response, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah has deemed the publication defamatory, stating that it tarnishes his reputation as a public servant with years of dedicated service. The Minister is seeking compensatory damages and demands a retraction of the defamatory statements, as well as a public apology.



The lawsuit also includes an order for the Law Platform to retract the defamatory article and issue a formal apology through their online portal and a national newspaper.



Kwaku Ofori Asiamah's legal action underscores his commitment to defending his reputation against false accusations and maintaining the integrity of his public service role.