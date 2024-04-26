Transport Union Chairman urges swift action on culvert completion to aid safety

Regional News of Friday, 26 April 2024

Source: GNA

Mr Gorgisberg Fiagbenu, the Chairman of the Juapong/Adidome Transport Union, has rallied support from local authorities and representatives in a move to safeguard commuters’ safety and ensure seamless transportation in the enclave.



Concerns were raised about the detour route from Adidome to Juapong, passing through Sakpatekope in the North Tongu District, due to an unfinished culvert construction works, which poses an imminent threat to commuters, when it rains.



Mr Fiagbenu appealed to the leadership of the North and Central Tongu District Assemblies, along with Members of Parliament, to prioritize the completion of the culvert.



Recognizing the urgency of the matter, the Chairman emphasized the need for swift action with a deadline set for the end of May, this year, especially with the uncertainty surrounding the reconstruction of the collapsed Sayikope Bridge on the Aklakpa river.



Some of the Juapong/Adidome Transport Union members told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the completion of the culvert would ensure the safety of the commuters and foster socioeconomic activities in the two districts.



“The situation is dire, and we need urgent support from our local authorities to complete the culvert as soon as possible because we’re in the rainy season and that’s our only route now,” they noted.

The members were also hopeful that the government would support them in reconstructing the collapsed Sayikope bridge before the year ends.