Transport fares to go up by 30 per cent on April 8

General News of Sunday, 7 April 2024

Source: GNA

The Western Regional Branch of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) has announced plans to increase transport fares by 30 per cent effective Monday, April 8, 2024.



Mr Kingsley Eshun, the Western Regional Vice Chairman of the Union, confirming the matter to the Ghana News Agency, said the decision followed a comprehensive

survey conducted by the GPRTU which revealed significant increases in the prices of spare parts and fuel.



That, he said, had increased the operational costs of transport operators across the nation.



“The rising costs of spare parts and fuel pose a significant burden on transport operators, directly and adversely impacting their ability to provide affordable and sustainable transportation services to the public,” he indicated.



He said the decision to increase transportation fares by 30 per cent, therefore, reflected the GPRTU’s commitment to maintaining the viability of its members’ operations while striving to balance the interests of commuters.



According to Mr Eshun, despite Union’s pressing concerns, the Ministry of Transportation had shown little concern to dialogue with the GPRTU to mitigate the impact on transport operators.



He said: “It is of much interest for the public to know that, GPRTU had sought a meeting with the Ministry to discuss the challenges faced by transport operators and explore potential solutions to mitigate the impact on the transport.



“Regrettably, the Ministry’s lack of cooperation to convene discussions has left GPRTU with no other choice but to independently proceed with the upwards fare

adjustment which will be a win-win for both the commuters and transport operators.”



He stated that the union remained open to constructive dialogue with the Ministry of Transportation and other relevant stakeholders to find long-term solutions that would benefit both transport operators and passengers alike.



He noted that the GPRTU acknowledged the importance of maintaining stable fares to ensure accessibility for all commuters, but without the appreciable support and collaboration from government, such efforts became challenging.