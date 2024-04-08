Transport fares to go up on April 13 due to rising fuel prices

General News of Monday, 8 April 2024

Two major transport unions, the Concerned Drivers Association of Ghana and the Transport Operators of Ghana, have jointly announced an increase in transport fares, effective April 13, 2024.



The decision comes in response to the recent surge in petroleum prices, which has significantly impacted the cost of operating transport services.



According to the statement issued on April 8, 2024, short-distance or intracity transport fares will increase by 15 per cent, while intercity or long-journey transport fares will rise by 20 per cent. Additionally, taxi services will see a 15 per cent fare hike, with the fare for short-distance taxi services increasing from GH¢ 10.00 to GH¢ 15.00.



The unions cited the lack of government intervention in reducing fuel prices, vehicle spare parts, and lubricants as key reasons for the fare hike.



Despite ongoing economic challenges, the government has not taken steps to alleviate the financial burden on transport owners and drivers, leading to worsening living conditions for them.



The transport unions expressed their disappointment with the government's apparent indifference towards reducing the price of petrol and other related costs.



They highlighted the adverse effects of the current economic difficulties on transport operators and drivers, emphasizing the urgent need for government intervention to address these challenges.





Read the statement from the two transport operators union below:





Concerned Drivers Association of Ghana-C-DAG)/Transport Operators of Ghana

April 8, 2024

Joint Press Statement



NOTICE OF TRANSPORT FARE INCREMENT



A recent increment in the price of petrol has necessitated an upward adjustment in transport fares as follows.



1. 15 percent increment for short distance or intracity transport.

2. 20 percent for intercity or long-journey transport

3. 15percent for taxi transport and

4. An increment from GHC 10.00 to GHC 15.00 fare for short-distance taxi hire services.



This increment shall take effect from Saturday, April 13, 2024.

Just as it may have been noted by most Ghanaians government appear to be indifferent regarding any reduction in the price of petrol as well as those of vehicle spare parts and lubricants.



Also, the prevailing economic difficulties and other factors are worsening the living condition of transport owners and drivers.



We are therefore urging all Ghanaians to take note of the increment and cooperate with transport operators. Thank You.



……..End…….



Sgd.

Asonaba Nana Wiredu- Deputy Secretary, C-DAG

0540377307.



Paa Willie- National Chairman, C-DAG

0242971025.



Yaw Barimah- PRO- True Drivers Union

0554822565, 0500312104



David Agboado- P.R.O., C-DAG

0541063682.