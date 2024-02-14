TransportGhana: NRSA launches digital platform for road transport services

General News of Wednesday, 14 February 2024

The National Road Safety Authority (NRSA), in partnership with road transport service providers, has introduced TransportGhana, a digital transport system aimed at transitioning commercial road transport services from manual to digital operations.



"TransportGhana is an ICT interface that will facilitate the registration and licensing of road transport service providers," stated the NRSA, emphasising its role in enhancing road safety and operational efficiency for both transport operators and travellers.



The platform will streamline electronic ticketing, vehicle tracking, and other related activities. It is now mandatory for road transport service providers, including transport companies, state agencies' transport departments, school bus services, tyre service centres, and garages, to register with the National Road Safety Authority.



At an engagement session between the NRSA and transport operators, Ing. David Osafo Adonteng, the Director-General of NRSA, highlighted the importance of digitalisation in improving road safety, stressing the urgency to address the rising number of reported road accidents.



According to Mr Adonteng, TransportGhana's introduction aligns with broader efforts to enhance road safety and elevate service quality within the road transport sector.



Kwame Koduah Atuahene, the Director for Regulations, Inspections, and Compliance at NRSA, urged service providers to register on TransportGhana to advance road safety. He acknowledged the sector's predominantly informal nature and emphasised the step-by-step process required for formalisation.



Mr Atuahene stressed that TransportGhana aims to formalise the authority's regulatory responsibilities and provide a comprehensive overview of entities operating within the sector.