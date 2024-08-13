Travel consultant granted GHC120,000 bail over fraud

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 13 August 2024

Source: GNA

Kenneth Kyere, a 42-year-old travel consultant, has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court charged with defrauding nurse Charlotte Boakye Yiadom of GHC40,000.



Kyere, who is accused of collecting this amount as part of a GHC112,000 fee for securing a UK visa and work permit, allegedly cut off communication with Yiadom after receiving the payment.



He faces charges of defrauding by false pretenses and has pleaded not guilty.



The court, presided over by Mr. Isaac Addo, granted Kyere bail of GHC120,000 with one surety. The case is adjourned to September 9, 2024.