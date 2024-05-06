Tree collapse during downpour leaves motorbike rider critically injured

General News of Monday, 6 May 2024

A large tree toppled onto a motorbike and the bonnet of an SUV vehicle in Cantonments, near the Italian Embassy in Ghana, this morning around 9 am, following a downpour.



According to 3news, one person is in critical condition. While the SUV driver emerged unharmed, the motorbike rider suffered severe injuries to the lower limb and has been sent to the police hospital in Osu for urgent medical attention.



At present, personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service are on-site, diligently removing tree logs to alleviate road congestion and ensure safety for commuters.



As a precautionary measure, commuters are urged to steer clear of the affected stretch, as GNFS personnel have temporarily blocked the road to facilitate resolution of the situation.



