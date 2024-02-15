Trial date set for accused draughtsman in Abesim murder case

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 15 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The trial date for Richard Appiah, the draughtsman accused of the gruesome murder of two minors in Abesim near Sunyani, has been scheduled for March 14, 2024.



Appiah, also known as a footballer, had previously entered a plea of not guilty to the charges of murdering Louis Agyemang, 12, and Stephen Sarpong, 15. The High Court in Accra, presided over by Justice Ruby Aryeetey, confirmed this commencement date following the conclusion of the Case Management Conference (CMC) on Wednesday, February 14, 2024.



During the CMC, Senior State Attorney Nana Ama Adinkra outlined the prosecution's reliance on key documents listed in the summary of evidence attached to the bill of indictment filed on May 31, 2023. These documents include the accused's investigation caution statements dated August 21, 2021, August 23, 2021, and September 10, 2021. Additionally, the Autopsy reports of the victims, Stephen Sarpong and Louis Agyemang Jr., dated December 16, 2022, and May 25, 2023, respectively, will be crucial to the prosecution's case.



Adinkra also highlighted the importance of photographic evidence, including images of the deceased's body parts, partially burnt clothes, slippers, and the contents of the accused's double-door fridge, where the bodies were discovered. The prosecution disclosed reliance on a charge statement of the accused dated November 10, 2022, and sought the Court's permission to file an additional witness statement from Thomas Agyei, the father of Louiz Agyemang Jr.



The defense, represented by lawyer Faustinus Yirilabuo, acknowledged receipt of the disclosures provided by the prosecution. Justice Ruby Aryeetey directed the prosecution to call their first witness when the trial begins on March 14, 2024. The accused will face a jury trial in this deeply disturbing case involving the tragic deaths of two young victims.