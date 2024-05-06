Trial of cleaner accused of hospital cashier's murder to begin May 22

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 6 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The trial of Gideon Vitlas, a 24-year-old cleaner accused of murdering a cashier at Twumasiwaa Hospital in East Legon-Ogbojo, Accra, is set to commence on May 22, 2024, at an Accra High Court.



According to a Graphic Online report, Vitlas faces a murder charge following a directive from the Attorney General during a committal proceeding, where he had initially been implicated in the crime.



The case, which has been ongoing since March 2023 at the Kaneshie District Court, will now be transferred to an Accra Circuit Court for trial proceedings.



Vitlas, a Nigerian national, is accused of killing 35-year-old Patience Quaye, the cashier of Twumasiwaa Hospital and a single mother.



The Attorney General's representative stated that five witnesses, including Mohammed Mubarak, would testify against Vitlas. Mubarak, initially charged with conspiracy to commit murder, has since been released.



Chief Inspector Richard Anane, leading the prosecution, indicated that they had substantial evidence to support the murder charge against Vitlas. During the committal proceeding, Vitlas admitted to going to the hospital to steal money out of necessity but denied intending to kill the victim.



Vitlas was reportedly dismissed from the hospital in February 2023 due to theft allegations and was warned against returning.



Despite this, he allegedly continued to sneak into the hospital premises with the assistance of Mubarak, who was still employed there, to commit various crimes. On March 6, 2023, Mubarak reportedly invited Vitlas to the facility to siphon diesel from a standby generator and later steal the day's sales from the cashier.



The cashier was reportedly strangled by Vitlas when she excused herself to use the restroom, after which he allegedly stole money and her mobile phone before locking her body in a storeroom.



The victim's disappearance was reported to the police on March 8, 2023, leading to a search that uncovered her decomposed body in a storeroom.



Vitlas had fled the scene but was later arrested in Koforidua, Eastern Region. During interrogation, he confessed to stealing the money, selling the victim's phone, and giving the stolen money to a friend for safekeeping.