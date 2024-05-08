Trinidad and Tobago's Keith Rowley to attend Asantehene's 25th anniversary

General News of Wednesday, 8 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Trinidad and Tobago's Prime Minister, Keith Rowley, embarked on a journey from his country to London before heading to Ghana.



He received an invitation to participate in the festivities marking the 25th anniversary of Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's reign on the Golden Stool as the Asantehene.



Confirmation of Rowley's travel plans came from the Office of the Prime Minister, following his announcement last month regarding the trip to Ghana for the commemorative event.



In 2023, Asantehene Osei Tutu II and his delegation visited Trinidad and Tobago to join in the country's Emancipation Day celebrations.



Accompanying Prime Minister Rowley on this journey is his wife, Mrs. Sharon Rowley, along with Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs, Amery Browne. During his visit to Ghana, Prime Minister Rowley is also scheduled to meet with President Nana Akufo-Addo.