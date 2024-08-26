You are here: HomeNews2024 08 26Article 1973687

Health News of Monday, 26 August 2024

    

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Trinity Temple of ICGC refurbishes KATH Psychiatry Unit

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

The renovation was funded by Ghana Gas Company The renovation was funded by Ghana Gas Company

The Trinity Temple of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC) in Kumasi has donated GH₵75,000 worth of office furniture to the Psychiatry Unit of Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), aiding its newly refurbished outpatient services.

The donation, funded by the church's "Healthy Mind Offering," was led by Rev. Sylvanus Sowah Odotei and praised by the hospital’s CEO, Prof. Otchere Addai-Mensah, as timely and vital.

The support reflects the church's commitment to healthcare and community well-being, emphasizing compassion and spiritual service.

The renovation was funded by Ghana Gas Company.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment