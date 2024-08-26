Trinity Temple of ICGC refurbishes KATH Psychiatry Unit

Health News of Monday, 26 August 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Trinity Temple of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC) in Kumasi has donated GH₵75,000 worth of office furniture to the Psychiatry Unit of Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), aiding its newly refurbished outpatient services.



The donation, funded by the church's "Healthy Mind Offering," was led by Rev. Sylvanus Sowah Odotei and praised by the hospital’s CEO, Prof. Otchere Addai-Mensah, as timely and vital.



The support reflects the church's commitment to healthcare and community well-being, emphasizing compassion and spiritual service.



The renovation was funded by Ghana Gas Company.