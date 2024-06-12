You are here: HomeNews2024 06 12Article 1949666
Truck crushes Okada rider to death, collides with sprinter injuring three

A fatal accident on the Accra-Kumasi Highway near Star Oil in Suhum has claimed the life of an Okada rider and injured three Sprinter bus passengers on June 10.

The accident occurred around 2:30 PM when a truck traveling from Accra to Kumasi experienced a tire burst, causing the driver to lose control.

The truck ran over the Okada rider, killing him instantly, and collided with a Sprinter bus, injuring three passengers.

The Okada rider's body has been transported to Suhum Government Hospital, where the injured are also receiving treatment. Police are investigating the incident.

