Truck driver jailed for 6 months following Tema-Mpakadan train crash

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 19 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Abel Dzidotor, aged 41, has been sentenced to six months in prison for his role in the train crash on the Tema-Mpakadan railway line, which occurred on Thursday. The crash involved a newly procured train from Poland undergoing a test run within the Asuogyaman District.



Dzidotor, convicted on Friday, April 19, after admitting guilt to three charges, faces additional penalties if he fails to produce his driver's license as ordered by the court.



The charges against him included inconsiderate driving and causing unlawful damage. He received a 100 penalty units sentence for careless driving, a 20 penalty units sentence for unauthorized stopping, and a six-month sentence with hard labor for causing damage, as per the Road Traffic Act 683 (2004), as amended by Act 761 of 2008, and the Criminal Offences Act 2960.



Although he pleaded not guilty to failing to produce a driver’s license, stating it was within the damaged vehicle, he was convicted on the other charges.



The Ministry of Railways Development explained that the collision occurred when the train encountered Dzidotor's abandoned truck obstructing the rail track. Despite applying emergency braking, the train was unable to stop before the collision.



The Ghana Police Service arrested Dzidotor after preliminary investigations revealed he had left the truck unattended on the railway line, leading to the collision.