Truck overloaded with salt causes collapse of Juapong-Adidome bridge

A steel bridge on the Juapong-Adidome road in the North Tongu District collapsed when a heavy-duty truck, carrying salt beyond the recommended 25-tonne limit, attempted to cross.



According to a report by Graphic Online, the incident occurred on Thursday night, January 25. Fortunately, the driver and mate escaped unharmed.



The North Tongu District Chief Executive emphasized the immediate need for a new bridge, especially given the district's challenges with recent floods. Motorists are temporarily rerouted through Dadome.



Investigations are ongoing, with the truck's driver and mate cooperating with the police.



The bridge's collapse underscores the critical need for urgent attention and replacement, as it serves as a crucial link between the North and Central Tongu districts.