Trump agrees to Fox News offer of debate with VP Harris on Sept. 4

Saturday, 3 August 2024

Source: Reuter

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has accepted Fox News' offer to debate Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris on September 4.



Trump announced this on Truth Social, mentioning the debate will follow rules similar to his previous debates with President Joe Biden.



This comes after Biden dropped out of the 2024 race and endorsed Harris, who secured the necessary delegate votes following Obama's endorsement.



Initially hesitant to debate Harris due to her not being the official candidate, Trump has now agreed to the event.



Harris had previously expressed her readiness for the debate.