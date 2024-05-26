Trump booed and heckled by raucous crowd at Libertarian convention

General News of Sunday, 26 May 2024

Source: Reuters

Donald Trump faced boos and heckles from a raucous audience at the Libertarian National Convention, a stark contrast to his usual rallies.



Libertarians criticized him for his role in the COVID-19 vaccine's rapid development and insufficient opposition to public health restrictions.



Despite some cheers from Trump supporters, the majority expressed hostility.



Trump, who mentioned his felony charges, criticized Biden and sought Libertarian support to defeat him, met with mixed reactions.



He also addressed the influence of third-party candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Trump promised to commute Ross Ulbricht's life sentence, garnering significant applause amidst an otherwise hostile reception.