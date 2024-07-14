You are here: HomeNews2024 07 14Article 1959866

General News of Sunday, 14 July 2024

    

Source: BBC

Trump shot in ear in rally assassination attempt

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

The incident is being investigated as an assassination attempt The incident is being investigated as an assassination attempt

Former US President Donald Trump has been rushed off stage after gunshots erupted at a Pennsylvania rally in an apparent assassination attempt.

Trump was quickly taken away by Secret Service agents after being hit in the ear.

The suspect, armed with a rifle, was shot dead at the scene, while one bystander was killed and two others were critically injured.

The incident is being investigated as an assassination attempt.

President Biden condemned the attack, and global leaders expressed their shock and support.

Despite the violence, Trump remains a key contender in the upcoming presidential election.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment