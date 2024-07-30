Trump to be interviewed by FBI in shooting investigation

General News of Tuesday, 30 July 2024

Source: BBC

Donald Trump has agreed to be interviewed by the FBI as part of its investigation into the assassination attempt at his rally in Pennsylvania earlier this month.



In a call with reporters on Monday, the FBI did not give a date for the interview, but said it would be "a standard victim interview we do for any other victim of crime".



"We want to get his perspective on what he observed," FBI Special Agent Kevin Rojek said.



Despite poring over mountains of evidence, investigators are yet to determine a motive to explain why Thomas Matthew Crooks opened fire on 13 July.