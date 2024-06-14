Trump visits Capitol Hill for first time since Jan 6 riot

General News of Friday, 14 June 2024

Source: BBC

Donald Trump returned to Capitol Hill, his first visit since the January 6 riot, to meet Republicans and call for party unity.



The presumptive Republican nominee for the upcoming presidential election emphasized resolving differences within the party.



Trump also met with corporate leaders and was met by protesters outside. In a brief news conference, he declared unity within the party and a commitment to "make our country great again."



House Speaker Mike Johnson and other Republicans expressed strong support for Trump. Despite past criticism, Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell and other senators found the visit positive and unifying.