Trust Bawumia’s Bold Solution at your own peril—NDC’s Beatrice Annan

Politics of Sunday, 27 October 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Beatrice Annan, Deputy Spokesperson for the John Dramani Mahama campaign, has cautioned Ghanaians against trusting Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's promises.



In a tweet on X, she expressed skepticism about Bawumia's credibility, questioning his recent commitment to construct concrete roads in Ghana.



She highlighted the lack of progress on previous promises, asking, "Where are the concrete roads?" and criticized his assertion of offering "bold solutions."