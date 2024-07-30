Twenty-four dead, dozens trapped in India landslides

General News of Tuesday, 30 July 2024

Source: BBC

At least 24 people have been killed and dozens are feared trapped after heavy rains triggered massive landslides in the southern Indian state of Kerala.



The landslides struck hilly areas in Wayanad district in the early hours of Tuesday.



Rescue operations are under way, but are being hindered by heavy rains and the collapse of a crucial bridge.



"We will be able to assess the extent of the damage only after a few hours," state minister AK Saseendran told BBC Hindi.