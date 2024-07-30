You are here: HomeNews2024 07 30Article 1964681

Source: BBC

Twenty-four dead, dozens trapped in India landslides

At least 24 people have been killed and dozens are feared trapped after heavy rains triggered massive landslides in the southern Indian state of Kerala.

The landslides struck hilly areas in Wayanad district in the early hours of Tuesday.

Rescue operations are under way, but are being hindered by heavy rains and the collapse of a crucial bridge.

"We will be able to assess the extent of the damage only after a few hours," state minister AK Saseendran told BBC Hindi.

