Two Indian nationals, one other die in an accident on the Konongo-Kumasi highway

Regional News of Tuesday, 30 April 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Three persons including two Indian Nationals died on the spot in a head-on collision on the Konongo-Kumasi Highway on Monday, April 29, 2024.



According to the police in the area who confirmed the incident to MyNewsGh.com, at about 4:20 pm suspect driver Obeng Michael aged 42 years in charge of a Nissan pickup private car with registration number GN 1645-21 with two persons onboard believed to be Indian nationals in their 30s (all now deceased) was heading towards Kumasi from.



On reaching a section of the road at the outskirts of New Koforidua along Konongo-Kumasi highway whilst climbing the hill, he was overtaking the vehicles ahead of him and in the process crashed with an oncoming Mitsubishi Fuso articulated truck with registration number GT 8794-W.



The articulated truck it is gathered was driven by 54-year-old Mohammad Nassam and loaded with an unspecified number of poly tanks and heading in the opposite direction.



The suspect driver and the occupants died spot following the head-on collision.



Meanwhile, the bodies of the deceased persons were removed and deposited at Stewards Hospital morgue for preservation, identification, and autopsy.