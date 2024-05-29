You are here: HomeNews2024 05 29Article 1943666

Source: GNA

Two KNUST students in Police custody for “sextortion”

Two 19-year-old KNUST students, Jerome Enyam and Ebenezer Adam, have been remanded by a Takoradi Circuit Court for "sextortion."

They allegedly collaborated to extort GH¢1,800 from Rhyndolf Owusu Hammond, a former KNUST student, by threatening to release a sexually explicit video of him and his girlfriend. The video was initially transferred by a friend without consent and then shared by the accused.

They later demanded GH¢2,500 via an anonymous text. The victim's father reported the case, leading to their arrest and the retrieval of phones containing the video. They are charged under the Criminal Offenses and Cyber Security Acts.

