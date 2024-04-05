Two Kumasi Market groups donate GHC220K towards KATH renovation

General News of Friday, 5 April 2024

Leadership from Kejetia and Racecourse markets in Kumasi, Ashanti region, have contributed a total of Two Hundred and Twenty-Two Thousand Cedis towards the Heal Komfo Anokye Project, aiming to renovate Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), Starr FM reports.



The project management seeks to raise 10 million US dollars through fundraising initiatives to overhaul the premier health facility.



The donation, presented to the Chief Executive Officer of KATH, Professor Otchere Addai-Mensah, represents a significant portion of the market women's contribution to revamp the hospital's wards and blocks, which have remained largely untouched since construction, despite being over 50 years old.



Mrs. Yaa Foriwaah, Market Queen at Kejetia and Central Markets, expressed their collective commitment to supporting the renovation project, stating, "Komfo Anokye Hospital is our home. If you don’t come here alive you will come here dead. We cannot leave the renovation project on Otumfuo alone."



She urged everyone in Kumasi to contribute to the initiative.



Similarly, Nanahemaa Kyeiwaa, Market Queen at Racecourse Market in Bantama, presented a substantial cash amount to the hospital management, emphasizing their determination to support KATH continuously.



Professor Addai-Mensah, CEO of KATH, commended the market leaders for their significant contribution towards the project's realization.



Sammy Adu-Boakye, Chairman of the fundraising committee, acknowledged the challenges faced due to limited space to relocate patients during renovation, emphasizing the need to prioritize quality health delivery in the facility.