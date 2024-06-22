Two Nigerian girls escape human trafficking den in Ghana, 30 others in captivity

General News of Saturday, 22 June 2024

Source: businessday.ng

Barely a week after 11 Nigerian girls were trafficked to Ghana, two more were rescued after an escape attempt.



The girls, lured from Lagos under the guise of job opportunities, were forced into prostitution upon arrival.



They faced severe threats and abuse.



Their rescue was facilitated by Chief Calistus of the Nigerians in Diaspora Organization (NIDO) Ghana.



The girls revealed that about 30 others remain in captivity.



Efforts are underway to return them to Nigeria and support their recovery. The traffickers are under investigation.