Two amputated following the Akyem Mamaso accident

In the wake of the devastating accident at a funeral in Akyem Mamaso, Eastern Region, which left two individuals with amputations and several others hospitalized, the community has been left reeling with shock and grief.



Eyewitnesses recount the horrifying scene as a customary tribute turned into tragedy when a Toyota HiAce H100, traditionally used for transporting mourners and caskets, unexpectedly veered off course and plowed into the crowd of mourners. The accident occurred during a somber ceremony honoring the memory of Kofi Emmanuel, a respected 38-year-old driver from the community.



It's a long-standing tradition in many Ghanaian communities for drivers to pay tribute to their fallen colleagues by showcasing their driving skills at funerals. However, what was meant to be a solemn and respectful tribute quickly turned into chaos and devastation.



Local authorities, including the Assemblyman of the Mamaso Electoral area, Akomea Kwakye Dennis, have been working diligently to assist the victims and their families. Dennis reported that the injured individuals are currently receiving treatment at Akyem Abirem Government Hospital, with those in critical condition being transferred to Koforidua St. Joseph Catholic Hospital for further medical care.



Meanwhile, the driver responsible for the accident has been apprehended by the Akyem Abirem District Police Command, and the vehicle involved has been impounded for further investigation. The authorities are working to determine the exact cause of the accident and to ensure that justice is served for the victims and their families.



The tragic incident has sent shockwaves throughout the community, prompting calls for increased safety measures during funeral ceremonies and stricter regulations regarding driving displays. Many residents are also expressing their solidarity and support for the affected families during this difficult time.



As the community comes to terms with the aftermath of the accident, there is a collective sense of mourning and reflection. The incident serves as a sobering reminder of the importance of prioritizing safety and respecting the solemnity of funeral proceedings, even in moments of tribute and remembrance.