Two arrested for illegally registering candidates for WASSCE-SC 2024

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 3 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

In Swedru, Central Region, authorities have apprehended two individuals, Robert Hackman and Kwabena Baah Achemfour, for their involvement in attempting to register unqualified candidates for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination for School Candidates (WASSCE-SC) 2024.



Accordiing to Graphic Online, the suspects, both educators, were caught by a joint team from the National Security Intelligence Unit and WAEC security while in the process of registering candidates.



They allegedly recruited individuals from various regions, intending to complete their activities in Swedru before moving to Tapa Abotoase in the Oti Region.



Hackman and Achemfour, described as "examination profiteers," were found in possession of registration equipment and school uniforms. They utilized social media to recruit out-of-school individuals who had previously attempted the WASSCE.



Achemfour managed to register 172 candidates under the fictitious institution "Divine College," charging each candidate GH¢6,000.00. Further investigation revealed that candidates were registered in non-existent schools such as High Moral, OSBY College, His Majesty College, Divine College, and Trinity College.



In response to the incident, authorities recommended derecognizing SDA SHS, Kenyasi, as a WAEC examination center and proposed stringent scrutiny of candidates submitted by the school for WASSCE-SC 2024 to prevent further illegal registrations and examination malpractice.