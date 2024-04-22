Two arrested in connection with death of US national in Central Region

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 22 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Ghana Police Service arrested two persons suspected to be involved in the death of a United States citizen at Nyinasen near Cape Coast in the Central Region.



The two suspects, Wisdom Sete, a Togolese national, and Yussif Afrim, were detained on Friday, April 19, 2024, at Assin Prasso in connection with the alleged murder of Naomi Jehubiyah.



Preliminary investigations suggest that Wisdom Sete, believed to be the deceased's fiancé, conspired with Yussif Afrim in the killing.



The body of the victim has been transported to the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital for preservation and autopsy purposes.



Additionally, two vehicles belonging to the deceased were recovered from the suspects, who are currently in police custody, aiding further investigations.



