Two cars collide near Jubilee House due to dysfunctional traffic lights

On Sunday afternoon, a collision ensued between two vehicles at the intersection adjacent to the Jubilee House in Accra.

While the precise cause of the accident remains uncertain, speculation suggests that the malfunctioning traffic lights along the road might have contributed to the incident.

A video posted GHOne, a media outlet based in Accra, displayed significant damage to both vehicles involved. Thankfully, no fatalities were recorded as a result of the collision.

Officers from the Ghana Police Service were observed at the accident scene, overseeing the management of traffic flow.

