Two cases of Dengue Fever confirmed in Oti Region

Health News of Sunday, 11 August 2024

Source: GNA

The Noguchi Memorial Institute has confirmed two positive Dengue Fever cases from the Oti Region, out of four suspected.



The patients, a 24-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man from Kadjebi, are stable.



The Ghana Health Service urges heightened surveillance and communication to detect and manage cases early.



Kadjebi's Health Director advises using treated mosquito nets and maintaining clean environments to prevent mosquito breeding, as Dengue Fever is spread similarly to malaria.



Residents are warned against self-medication and encouraged to seek immediate medical care for symptoms like fever and joint pain.