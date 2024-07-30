Two children dead and nine injured in dance workshop stabbing

General News of Tuesday, 30 July 2024

Source: BBC

Two children have been killed and nine injured, six critically, in a "ferocious" knife attack at a children's dance workshop.



Two adults are also in a critical condition after being stabbed as they tried to protect children at the Taylor Swift-themed event on Hart Street in Southport, Merseyside Police said.



A 17-year-old boy, from Banks in Lancashire, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.



Police said the motivation for the attack was "unclear" but it was not being treated as terror-related.