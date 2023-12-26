Two crushed to death by alleged National Security vehicle

Regional News of Tuesday, 26 December 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Two young men have met their untimely death after the motorbike they were travelling on collided with a vehicle allegedly belonging to the National Security at Koto Nkwanta in the Kadjebi District of the Oti Region.



The sad incident happened on Monday night, December 25, 2023.



Reports say some national security operatives were reportedly chasing alleged cocoa smugglers when the collision occurred, killing them on the spot.



Incensed by the death of the two young men, the residents then vandalized the vehicle and set it on fire.



The matter has been reported to the police for investigation.



