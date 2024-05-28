Two fishermen drown in Keta Lagoon

Regional News of Tuesday, 28 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Two fishermen, Kodzotsey Korbla Wemegah, 54, and Dzevenu Korshie Galley, 60, were found dead in a lagoon at Vui, a suburb of Keta, Volta Region.



The pair went fishing on May 24, 2024, but did not return the following day, prompting a search.



Their bodies were recovered on May 25 and 26.



Assembly Member Klu Wisdom Agbeko expressed concern over the incident, noting that it has instilled fear among local fishermen and traumatized the victims' families.



Mr. Agbeko stated that the deaths of the experienced fishermen were unprecedented in the community, leading to heightened fear among residents.



He emphasized the uncertainty surrounding the cause of their drowning and the resulting apprehension among other fisherfolk. The incident has been reported to the Keta Police Command for further investigation.



This tragic event follows another recent drowning incident involving an 8-year-old boy in the Ga South Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.



The boy, Baba Yakubu, drowned in the Adjei River on May 19, 2024, while swimming with his brother and friends. His body was discovered the following day by a relative with the help of local residents.