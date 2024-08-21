You are here: HomeNews2024 08 21Article 1972148

Source: GNA

Two granted GH¢200,000 bail each in Kumah’s widow burglary case

An Accra Circuit Court has granted GH¢200,000 bail to Adams Sanogo and Rabiu Falilu, charged with burgling the home of Lilian Kumah, widow of former Deputy Minister of Finance John Kumah. Sanogo, a trader, and Falilu, an SHS leaver, must provide two sureties each, including one public or civil servant.

They are accused of stealing over US$50,000 and various electronics from Kumah. Sanogo confessed to selling a stolen phone to Falilu, and both are awaiting trial.

The court has adjourned the case to September 3, 2024, with a manhunt ongoing for Sanogo's accomplice, Kwame Dunga.

