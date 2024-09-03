Two in court for alleged theft of 279 cartons of Analgin injections

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 3 September 2024

Source: GNA

Two of six individuals, Stanley Smith Mensah (Moni) and Daniel Nyarko (Benzima), have appeared before the Adentan Circuit Court for allegedly stealing 279 cartons of Analgin injections worth GH¢223,200.



They face charges of conspiracy and theft but have pleaded not guilty.



A bench warrant has been issued for Ernest Abrah, who failed to appear.



The court granted bail to Mensah and Nyarko with sureties.



The theft was discovered in September and October 2023, with CCTV footage showing Abrah and others transporting the stolen goods.



The case continues as two accomplices remain at large.