Two in court for allegedly siphoning GHC252,923 from company’s account

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 8 August 2024

Source: GNA

Three individuals have been taken to court for allegedly siphoning GHC 252,923.92 from Afro Arab Company Limited, a microfinance firm.



At the Dansoman Circuit Court, Michael Kumi Arhin, an unemployed man, and Michael Assibu, a Finance Manager, both pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy and theft.



The third accused, Grace Adade, is currently at large.



Arhin and Assibu were granted bail of GHC 300,000 with strict conditions.



The case has been adjourned to October 14, 2024, for further proceedings, as police continue to search for Adade.