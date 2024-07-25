Two jailed 10 years each in absentia for GHC1,700,000 fraud

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 25 July 2024

Source: GNA

Two individuals, Prince Kyei Bennett and Samuel Nutsugah, were sentenced to 10 years in prison each in absentia by the Adentan Circuit Court for defrauding a Kumasi businessman, Eric Coffie, of GHC1,700,000.



The pair, who had been charged with conspiracy and fraud, deceived Coffie into believing they were selling a schnapps bottle containing mercury, promising him a fortune and a house.



They collected the money under false pretenses but failed to deliver on their promises.



The court found them guilty after their failure to attend court, with sentences for both charges to run concurrently.