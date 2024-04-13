Two killed in clash between youth and Navy at Tema Manhean

Regional News of Saturday, 13 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Two individuals have lost their lives following a clash between some youth and navy personnel at Tema Manhean in the Greater Accra Region.



The clash occurred on Friday evening, April 12, 2024, during a street procession by the youth as part of this year's Kplejoo festival.



The procession led to a misunderstanding between the youth and the navy ratings stationed at the Eastern Naval Command.



According to Graphic Online, the situation escalated when a vehicle belonging to the Navy was reportedly destroyed by some individuals in the crowd, leading to a confrontation between the youth and the navy personnel.



During the altercation, two individuals sustained fatal gunshot wounds and lost their lives.



Their bodies have been deposited at the Tema General Hospital Mortuary, while two others who were injured are receiving treatment at the same hospital.