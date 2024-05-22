Two men escape death as building roof collapses in Teshie

Regional News of Wednesday, 22 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Two young men narrowly avoided death in Teshie, Accra, when the roof of an under-construction building collapsed and trapped them shortly before midday on Wednesday.



The incident was caused by strong winds that preceded a brief but intense downpour, according to Myjoyonline reports.



The building, which houses several businesses including the ADB Bank at the St Anne Catholic Church Teshie, was undergoing construction to add another storey and was nearing completion when the accident occurred.



Police and Fire Service personnel quickly arrived at the scene to manage traffic and ensure safety.



This incident follows a similar event a few weeks ago in Accra, where strong winds during a downpour caused significant damage, including several cars.