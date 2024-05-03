You are here: HomeNews2024 05 03Article 1935557

Two off-duty police officers shot by gunmen at Trassacco

The Ghana Police Service is on a manhunt for two gunmen who fatally shot two off duty Police officers on Thursday, May 2, 2024.

According to a statement by the police, the officers were shot while sitting in front of their private residence at Block factory, East Trassacco, Accra, at about 6:00pm.

"The gunmen did not take anything from the victims and sped off on a motorbike," the Ghana Police Service indicated.

The police futher stated that an intelligence-led operation to get the suspects arrested is currently ongoing.

