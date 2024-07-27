Two persons who allegedly burgled John Kuma’s widow refused bail

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 27 July 2024

Source: GNA

The Accra Circuit Court Two has denied bail to Adams Sanogo and Rabiu Falilu, who allegedly stole money and electronic gadgets from Reverend Lillian Kumah, widow of former Deputy Finance Minister John Kumah.



Sanogo, a trader, and Kwame Dunga, who is at large, are accused of stealing USD50,000, GHC50,000, an iPhone 15 Pro Max, an Apple iPad, a Samsung Z fold mobile phone, a Microsoft laptop, and other items.



Falilu, accused of receiving stolen goods, led police to Sanogo, who admitted his involvement.



The court, citing the sensitivity of the case, remanded the accused to aid in the investigation.



The next hearing is on August 7, 2024.