Two remanded over car theft

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 1 June 2024

Source: GNA

Two individuals, Francis Abban and Justice Ekow Annan Mensah have been remanded by the Amasaman Circuit Court for using forged documents to rent and attempt to sell a car.



While Abban pleaded not guilty, Mensah's plea was delayed due to a language barrier.



A third accused, Tahiru Ahmed, was granted bail. Abban and his accomplices who are part of a syndicate, were arrested while trying to sell a stolen Toyota Rav 4 for GHC50,000.



Efforts to arrest other syndicate members continue. The court denied bail for Abban due to the gravity of the offense and his history of evading trial.