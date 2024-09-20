You are here: HomeNews2024 09 20Article 1983731

Source: The Chronicle

Two robbers jailed 80 years by Accra Circuit Court

The Accra Circuit Court has sentenced Michael Mensah (alias Yellow) and Jerry Amaglo Senam to 80 years in prison for conspiracy and robbery, with 20 years for each charge served concurrently.

The court heard that on February 25, 2023, they attacked a woman returning home, stealing her Toyota Corolla valued at GH¢150,000, along with personal items worth GH¢56,700.

In a separate case, six individuals, including Abdul Azi Salisu and George Kwame Azuma, were acquitted of receiving a stolen vehicle.

The police investigation revealed that Mensah and Amaglo sold the stolen car, which was subsequently altered and resold.

