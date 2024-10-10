You are here: HomeNews2024 10 10Article 1991810

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 10 October 2024

    

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Two shot, one loses hand in clash between residents and illegal miners

« Prev

Next »

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

The community remains on edge as security personnel monitor the situation The community remains on edge as security personnel monitor the situation

Tensions have flared in Sekyerekrobo, Western Region, after residents clashed with suspected illegal miners over the destruction of their water source.

Two residents were shot, and another sustained machete wounds.

Armed police were deployed to restore order.

The residents accused Chinese nationals of mining on their water source and, after receiving no help from local chiefs, confronted the miners directly.

The confrontation turned violent, with shots fired and one miner severely injured.

The community remains on edge as security personnel monitor the situation.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has 1 comment(s), give your comment