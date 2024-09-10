You are here: HomeNews2024 09 10Article 1979624

Source: GNA

Two students in court for allegedly robbing teacher at gun point

Two students, Joshua Kwabena Nyador and Wisdom Ayekple, have been charged in the Dansoman Circuit Court with robbery and conspiracy to rob.

The pair, along with two accomplices still at large, allegedly robbed a teacher of her iPhone XR and iPhone 6 at gunpoint and withdrew GHC175 from her mobile money account.

They further threatened to distribute her nude photos on social media unless she paid GHC5,000.

Nyador and Ayekple pleaded not guilty and were granted bail of GHC1 million with two sureties.

The case is set for a hearing on November 25, 2024.

