Two women in critical condition after fatal accident in Birim North

General News of Sunday, 7 April 2024

Source: CNR

Two middle-aged women are currently in critical condition battling for their lives at the New Abirim Government Hospital in the Birim North District of the Eastern Region after a Hyundai minivan with registration number GW 8107–19 ran into a group of mourners at a funeral durbar grounds on Saturday.



The two were among a crowd gathered at the Akyem Mamanso durbar grounds mourning the passing of a driver when another driver popularly known as Alink who was showcasing his driving skills on full display lost control of the vehicle and ran into the mourners.



The two women who were caught up in the crash lost both legs instantly and were rushed to the New Abirim Government Hospital where medical officers are busily attending to them.



A child who was behind one of the victims during the time of the incident is also on admission at the same hospital receiving treatment.



An eyewitness, Barima Gyimah, who narrated the unfortunate incident to Citi News said, “We were at a driver’s funeral so after that all the drivers were showing their driving skills.



“So when the last person was attempting his second round, the steer broke and he went to hit two women. One was carrying a child on her back and the other was standing there. Both of them have lost their legs.”