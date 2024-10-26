U/E: Opoku-Agyemang advocates for peace during tour of Bawku

Politics of Saturday, 26 October 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, the NDC Vice Presidential Candidate, has urged residents of Bawku to embrace peace for sustainable development during her visit to the Bawku Naaba’s palace on Friday, part of her Upper East Region campaign.



Emphasizing the need for unity, she highlighted that harmony is foundational for Bawku’s progress.



"Let us make peace a priority," she appealed.



David Adoliba, Secretary to the Bawku Naaba, commended her message, noting it aligns with the community’s values.



Prof. Opoku-Agyemang’s visit is part of the NDC’s broader effort to connect with local communities and address regional concerns.