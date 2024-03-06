U.S. Secretary of State Commends Ghana on 67th Independence Day

General News of Wednesday, 6 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The United States of America has extended warm wishes to Ghana as the nation celebrates its 67th Independence Day, and calls for reflection on the longstanding ties between the two nations.



In a statement, Anthony J. Blinken, the US Secretary of State, said, "On behalf of the United States of America, I join President Akufo-Addo and the people of Ghana in celebrating 67 years of independence on March 6."



Mr. Blinken urged a moment of contemplation on the substantial history and enduring democratic connections that bind the United States and Ghana. He emphasized the dynamic partnership shared by the two countries.



"As we celebrate this milestone, let us reflect on the rich history and the enduring ties of democracy that bind our two nations and our dynamic partnership," he added.