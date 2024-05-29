You are here: HomeNews2024 05 29Article 1943552

U.S. and Ghana Advance Cooperation on Clean, Secure, Safe, and Reliable Nuclear Energy

The U.S. has announced new civil nuclear cooperation with Ghana, aiming to establish it as a small modular reactor (SMR) regional hub.

Ann Ganzer, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for International Security and Nonproliferation, revealed these plans at the Africa Nuclear Business Platform meeting in Accra.

This includes setting up a NuScale Energy Exploration (E2) Center, the first in Africa, to train nuclear operators and engineers.

The cooperation also involves a regional welding certification program and a potential peaceful nuclear cooperation agreement.

These efforts support Ghana's goal of becoming the first SMR operator in Africa, enhancing energy security and climate goals.

